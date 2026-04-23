OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 18,955 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,660 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 18,955 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.05.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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