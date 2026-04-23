OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 50,008 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,692,407 shares of the bank's stock after selling 50,008 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp accounts for approximately 16.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 11.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $997,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 62,048 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the bank's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the bank's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Old National Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Old National Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Old National Bancorp to $28 and reiterated a "buy" rating, signaling ~16.6% upside from the prior reference price and providing a clear catalyst for upside. Benzinga

Truist raised its price target on Old National Bancorp to $28 and reiterated a "buy" rating, signaling ~16.6% upside from the prior reference price and providing a clear catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: ONB beat Q1 EPS estimates ($0.61 vs. $0.60) and reported strong year-over-year revenue growth and credit quality, which supports the stock’s move higher. Conference call highlights point to confident growth plans. Press Release / Call Materials

ONB beat Q1 EPS estimates ($0.61 vs. $0.60) and reported strong year-over-year revenue growth and credit quality, which supports the stock’s move higher. Conference call highlights point to confident growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage cites operational momentum — 8% annualized loan growth, record $5.5B commercial pipeline, deposit growth and an industry-leading efficiency ratio — items investors view as durable earnings drivers. Seeking Alpha: Efficient But Expensive

Analyst coverage cites operational momentum — 8% annualized loan growth, record $5.5B commercial pipeline, deposit growth and an industry-leading efficiency ratio — items investors view as durable earnings drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target from $23 to $25 but kept a "hold" rating, a modest endorsement that tempers upside expectations despite the PT lift. Benzinga

Jefferies nudged its price target from $23 to $25 but kept a "hold" rating, a modest endorsement that tempers upside expectations despite the PT lift. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings call transcripts and analyst notes are circulating (InsiderMonkey, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks), offering details investors will parse for guidance and margin commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q1 earnings call transcripts and analyst notes are circulating (InsiderMonkey, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks), offering details investors will parse for guidance and margin commentary. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates ($702.7M reported vs. ~$706.6M consensus) and net interest margin compressed ~10 bps to 3.55%, which could limit near-term earnings leverage and cap valuation expansion. Yahoo Finance: Revenue Miss

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Old National Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONB

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,971.90. This represents a 59.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ONB stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $702.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp NASDAQ: ONB is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Old National Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Old National Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Old National Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here