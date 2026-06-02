Old Peak Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Old Peak Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,259 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Intel makes up 0.6% of Old Peak Finance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 4.7%

Intel stock opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $549.49 billion, a PE ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel continued to highlight its own AI push, including the Xeon 6+ line, Crescent Island inference GPU plans, and broader packaging/manufacturing initiatives, which could support long-term growth if execution improves. Intel puts agentic AI to work with Xeon 6+, networking, and AI systems

Intel continued to highlight its own AI push, including the Xeon 6+ line, Crescent Island inference GPU plans, and broader packaging/manufacturing initiatives, which could support long-term growth if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and Mizuho both raised their price targets on Intel, signaling that some analysts still see upside even after the stock’s huge run. Intel price target updates

Barclays and Mizuho both raised their price targets on Intel, signaling that some analysts still see upside even after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Intel also announced a $3.3 billion semiconductor facility in Odisha with 3D Glass Solutions, reinforcing its manufacturing and packaging expansion story. Intel (INTC), 3DGS Announce $3.3B Semiconductor Facility in Odisha

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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