OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 39,940 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,830,308 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,373,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,224,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $945,556,000 after acquiring an additional 546,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $714,457,000 after buying an additional 2,293,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,316,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 156,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,931,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $353,354,000 after buying an additional 690,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Fifth Third Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fifth Third Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fifth Third Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here