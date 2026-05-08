Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 13,250 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,012 shares of the company's stock worth $397,714,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,856,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,902,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company's stock worth $200,922,000 after acquiring an additional 670,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,068 shares of the company's stock worth $152,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

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