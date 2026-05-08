Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after buying an additional 5,498,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $94.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews signal a likely Q3 beat and margin focus, which supports upside expectations ahead of the print. Cisco Q3 Earnings Preview

Analysts and previews signal a likely Q3 beat and margin focus, which supports upside expectations ahead of the print. Positive Sentiment: Consensus research notes growth in earnings expectations and constructive commentary about Cisco’s secular positioning (AI/networking exposure), which underpins higher price targets at some shops. Investment Story Shifting

Consensus research notes growth in earnings expectations and constructive commentary about Cisco’s secular positioning (AI/networking exposure), which underpins higher price targets at some shops. Positive Sentiment: Cisco confirmed participation in multiple May–June investor events (J.P. Morgan, etc.), increasing visibility with the financial community and giving management more chances to articulate guidance and margin drivers. Investor Events

Cisco confirmed participation in multiple May–June investor events (J.P. Morgan, etc.), increasing visibility with the financial community and giving management more chances to articulate guidance and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Research notes show a split analyst narrative — some lift targets while others caution that recent optimism reduces the margin for disappointment; this makes post-earnings guidance the key catalyst. Analyst Views Diverge

Research notes show a split analyst narrative — some lift targets while others caution that recent optimism reduces the margin for disappointment; this makes post-earnings guidance the key catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Macro calendar (inflation data) and its potential impact on guidance and IT spending is a near-term watch item highlighted in week-ahead previews. Week Ahead

Macro calendar (inflation data) and its potential impact on guidance and IT spending is a near-term watch item highlighted in week-ahead previews. Negative Sentiment: Cisco recently underperformed peers and there were headlines noting a sharp session decline, signaling near-term profit-taking and sensitivity to broader market moves. These short-term flows could amplify volatility into earnings. Stock Drops Despite Market Gains

Cisco recently underperformed peers and there were headlines noting a sharp session decline, signaling near-term profit-taking and sensitivity to broader market moves. These short-term flows could amplify volatility into earnings. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged underperformance relative to competitors, a reminder that any weak guidance or margin miss could prompt a larger pullback. Underperformance vs. Peers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here