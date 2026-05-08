Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,550 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,729 shares of the company's stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,775,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 409,702 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 182.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,361 shares of the company's stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 1,006,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,210.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,464,674 shares of the company's stock worth $33,570,000 after buying an additional 1,352,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $99,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. This represents a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Key Reynolds Consumer Products News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reynolds Consumer Products this week:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of REYN stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.57. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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