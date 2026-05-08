Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Middleby makes up 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Middleby worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $194,318,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,424 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,749,000 after buying an additional 123,945 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1,046.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,394,000 after acquiring an additional 929,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.57.

View Our Latest Report on MIDD

Key Stories Impacting Middleby

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Middleby Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.96. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $169.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $839.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Further Reading

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