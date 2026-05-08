Olstein Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $893,275,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,682,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,277,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,987,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Solstice Advanced Mat this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue and cash flow strength — Net sales of $991M (+10% YoY), operating cash flow of $199M and free cash flow of $124M; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63 (management highlighted growth in Nuclear, Electronic Materials and Refrigerants). Press Release: Q1 Results

Q1 revenue and cash flow strength — Net sales of $991M (+10% YoY), operating cash flow of $199M and free cash flow of $124M; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63 (management highlighted growth in Nuclear, Electronic Materials and Refrigerants). Positive Sentiment: Capital deployment to expand capacity — Company plans to invest ~$200M to double capacity at Spokane, aiming to support mid‑term revenue growth (management reiterated a multibillion revenue target for 2026). This supports longer‑term growth prospects despite short‑term cost drag. Seeking Alpha: 2026 net sales & Spokane investment

Capital deployment to expand capacity — Company plans to invest ~$200M to double capacity at Spokane, aiming to support mid‑term revenue growth (management reiterated a multibillion revenue target for 2026). This supports longer‑term growth prospects despite short‑term cost drag. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely reaffirmed but slightly cautious — FY2026 guidance of $3.9B–$4.1B in net sales and EPS of $2.45–2.75 was reiterated; the revenue midpoint and EPS band sit around consensus but are viewed as conservative by some traders. Q2 revenue guidance was set around $1.1B. MarketBeat: Earnings & guidance

Guidance largely reaffirmed but slightly cautious — FY2026 guidance of $3.9B–$4.1B in net sales and EPS of $2.45–2.75 was reiterated; the revenue midpoint and EPS band sit around consensus but are viewed as conservative by some traders. Q2 revenue guidance was set around $1.1B. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and margin pressure — Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to ~25.1% from 27.9% and GAAP net income declined (to $85M from $134M). Management cited near‑term margin headwinds from a mix shift toward lower‑GWP refrigerants, higher R&D and standalone costs after the spin‑off — a key reason investors drove shares lower. QuiverQuant: Margin pressure analysis

Profitability and margin pressure — Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to ~25.1% from 27.9% and GAAP net income declined (to $85M from $134M). Management cited near‑term margin headwinds from a mix shift toward lower‑GWP refrigerants, higher R&D and standalone costs after the spin‑off — a key reason investors drove shares lower. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and positioning — Traders increased downside bets (unusual put volume reported) and some coverage/market commentary framed the FY outlook as underwhelming; that short‑term sentiment combined with the profitability items has pressured the stock. InsiderMonkey: Earnings call transcript (GAAP vs adjusted EPS)

Solstice Advanced Mat Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:SOLS opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.08. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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