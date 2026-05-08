Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 31,900 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,159,000 after buying an additional 2,058,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $434,813,000 after buying an additional 1,447,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,693,000 after buying an additional 1,255,495 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.0% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,284,257 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 730,368 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,791,581 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $158,422,000 after acquiring an additional 550,480 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Argus upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,647,942.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,835.20. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $2,896,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,368,090. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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