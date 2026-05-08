Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 71,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,000 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Invesco worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 40.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Invesco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on Invesco in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.29.

View Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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