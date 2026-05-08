Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 81,711 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.59% of Dine Brands Global worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,999.25. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $173,310 over the last three months. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $368.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.12). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio is 78.35%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Further Reading

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