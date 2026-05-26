Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 3,178.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:OHI opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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