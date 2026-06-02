Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 327.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,846 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.75% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $98,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,779,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,792,000 after acquiring an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 734,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,211,183 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,790,000 after acquiring an additional 107,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE OHI opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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