Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 734,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $377,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 248,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE OHI opened at $46.83 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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