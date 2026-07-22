Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 63,429 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 389,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares in the last quarter. CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $3,050,000. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,053,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $7,373,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 189,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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