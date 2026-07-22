Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 144,555 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 662 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Stock Down 4.0%

OMC opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.51%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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