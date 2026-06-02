One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,381 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.42.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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