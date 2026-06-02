One Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,194 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $436.00 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $192.20 and a 52-week high of $449.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.19 and a 200 day moving average of $343.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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