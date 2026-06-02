One Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.54, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance cut their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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