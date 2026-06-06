OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $346.19. The company has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $273.22 and its 200 day moving average is $226.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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