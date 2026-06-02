ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stock Holdings Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $89.00 price objective on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 1.2%

OKE opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.29%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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