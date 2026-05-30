onsemi $ON is Future Fund LLC's 8th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,422 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises 1.5% of Future Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Future Fund LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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onsemi Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ON stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $129.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy.

Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy. Positive Sentiment: A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name.

A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event.

Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change.

A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock commentary from third-party outlets has been largely thematic, focusing on AI semiconductor demand rather than a new fundamental development at onsemi.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark cut onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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