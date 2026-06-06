onsemi $ON Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of onsemi worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in onsemi by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in onsemi by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 16,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in onsemi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial raised onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: 247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Prediction: ON Semiconductor Could Be 2026’s Big Tech Stock

247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. How onsemi Is Winning in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth.

Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Presents at Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference Transcript

The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. Negative Sentiment: Quantum-computing stocks sold off sharply today after sector-specific pressure, reinforcing a risk-off tone across high-beta tech names that may be weighing on sentiment for semiconductor stocks like onsemi.

onsemi Trading Down 11.0%

ON stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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