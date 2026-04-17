Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 271,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 162,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE ONTO opened at $266.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $288.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average of $177.76.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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