OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,022 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $7,061,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Get Our Latest Report on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,620. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock worth $10,812,410. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE JBL opened at $358.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.91.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here