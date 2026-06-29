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OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
CoStar Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OP Asset Management Ltd initiated a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter, buying 43,384 shares worth about $1.75 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very heavy, with 96.60% of CoStar Group’s stock held by hedge funds and other institutional investors. Several large funds, including State Street and Baillie Gifford, also increased their stakes.
  • CoStar Group recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.23 versus estimates of $0.18 and revenue up 22.5% year over year. The company also updated guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $54.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,384 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,311,052,000 after buying an additional 242,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,252,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $729,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,617,805 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $646,701,000 after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 504.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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