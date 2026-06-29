OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 103,418 Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,418 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDE. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coeur Mining

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CDE stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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