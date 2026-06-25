OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 460,460 Intel Corporation $INTC

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 460,460 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $20,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $141.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Article

Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Article

Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Article

Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also hit during a broader tech and AI selloff tied to weakness in semiconductors, memory-chip concerns, and a marketwide rotation out of high-valuation AI names. Article

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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