OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.33 Million in Strategy Inc $MSTR

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,657 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategy by 74.6% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Strategy by 18.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s drop below key levels has dragged Strategy lower, since MSTR trades largely as a leveraged proxy for the cryptocurrency and has been hit hard as crypto sentiment weakens. Article Title

Bitcoin’s drop below key levels has dragged Strategy lower, since MSTR trades largely as a leveraged proxy for the cryptocurrency and has been hit hard as crypto sentiment weakens. Negative Sentiment: Commentary and analyst warnings are raising concerns that Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and rebuild cash reserves, which suggests its current capital structure may be too aggressive for the recent crypto downturn. Article Title

Commentary and analyst warnings are raising concerns that Strategy should pause Bitcoin purchases and rebuild cash reserves, which suggests its current capital structure may be too aggressive for the recent crypto downturn. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s STRC preferred stock has fallen below par, fueling investor concern about dividend coverage, dilution risk, and whether the company may eventually need to slow its Bitcoin accumulation or sell holdings to manage obligations. Article Title

Strategy’s STRC preferred stock has fallen below par, fueling investor concern about dividend coverage, dilution risk, and whether the company may eventually need to slow its Bitcoin accumulation or sell holdings to manage obligations. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm’s securities investigation into Strategy is adding another overhang, increasing uncertainty around disclosure practices and potentially keeping pressure on the shares. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm’s securities investigation into Strategy is adding another overhang, increasing uncertainty around disclosure practices and potentially keeping pressure on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some bulls still argue the stock is approaching a more attractive entry point after the selloff, but that view has not yet offset the broader bearish pressure from Bitcoin weakness and financing concerns. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Stock Down 3.5%

MSTR opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 193,622 shares worth $25,189,621. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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