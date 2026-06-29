OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Carlyle Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra downgraded Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Carlyle Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $41.40 on Monday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Carlyle Group's revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is 95.89%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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