OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,459 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $351.07 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.80 and a 1 year high of $352.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.84 and a 200 day moving average of $275.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.67 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. West Pharmaceutical Services's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $340.09.

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West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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