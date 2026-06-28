OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $3.30 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16,539.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,795 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 25,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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