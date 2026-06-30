OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,918,254 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $399,515,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of OP Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Positive Sentiment: Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Article Title

Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: New competitive products from rivals like Kobo and broader commentary about AI-enabled shopping are notable, but they are not as directly market-moving for AMZN today. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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