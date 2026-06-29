OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,262,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,462,000 after acquiring an additional 217,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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