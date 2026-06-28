OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company's stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,888 shares of the company's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts: Sign Up

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.58. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $786.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Virtu Financial's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Virtu Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virtu Financial wasn't on the list.

While Virtu Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here