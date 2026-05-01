Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $418.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $468.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.81. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $284.10 and a one year high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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