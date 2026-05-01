Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $922.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,306. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $923.94 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $869.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $866.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.50 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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