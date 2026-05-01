Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $52.05 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,061 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 32,213 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.80. The company has a market cap of $464.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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