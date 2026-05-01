Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $560.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.05 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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