Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,405 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S's payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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