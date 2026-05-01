Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,543 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,886 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 21,543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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