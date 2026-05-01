Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 408,545 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,727 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 408,545 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $56,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

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General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

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General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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