Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,950 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $101,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $127.97 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.32.

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Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citi to $135.50 and kept an "overweight" rating — the upgrade signals Street confidence and provides near-term upside support for the stock. Benzinga: JPMorgan raises price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citi to $135.50 and kept an "overweight" rating — the upgrade signals Street confidence and provides near-term upside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Senior hiring push in Asia and Japan (including an infrastructure lead) underpins Citi’s cross-border M&A and transaction ambitions — evidence of revenue-growth initiatives that could lift fees and market share over time. Citigroup targets Japan, China senior hires

Senior hiring push in Asia and Japan (including an infrastructure lead) underpins Citi’s cross-border M&A and transaction ambitions — evidence of revenue-growth initiatives that could lift fees and market share over time. Positive Sentiment: Citi picked up a nomination for digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services) — bolsters its position in payments and tokenization initiatives that could open new fee streams if adoption accelerates. BeInCrypto: Citi nomination

Citi picked up a nomination for digital asset adoption (CIDAP and token services) — bolsters its position in payments and tokenization initiatives that could open new fee streams if adoption accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Federal Reserve’s recent decision to hold rates keeps macro policy in a holding pattern — stabilizes short-term rates but leaves margins and loan demand sensitive to future Fed moves and geopolitical risk. ET: Fed holds rates

Federal Reserve’s recent decision to hold rates keeps macro policy in a holding pattern — stabilizes short-term rates but leaves margins and loan demand sensitive to future Fed moves and geopolitical risk. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/ownership filing: Citigroup issued participation notifications — routine disclosures that are informational rather than market-moving unless followed by larger transactions. GlobeNewswire: Participation notifications

Regulatory/ownership filing: Citigroup issued participation notifications — routine disclosures that are informational rather than market-moving unless followed by larger transactions. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Citi paid ex‑JPMorgan banker Vis Raghavan ~$52M despite past bullying allegations have drawn press scrutiny — raises governance and reputational questions that could pressure sentiment and invite investor/employee questions about hiring oversight. Inc: Citi hired exec amid allegations

Reports that Citi paid ex‑JPMorgan banker Vis Raghavan ~$52M despite past bullying allegations have drawn press scrutiny — raises governance and reputational questions that could pressure sentiment and invite investor/employee questions about hiring oversight. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/features highlighting the difficulty of Citi’s repeated restructurings under CEO Jane Fraser underscore execution risk — investors may demand proof that cost cuts and business shifts translate into sustained ROE improvement. Yahoo Finance: Jane Fraser and Citi’s restructuring

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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