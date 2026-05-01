Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,004 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 50,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays set a $130.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $191.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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