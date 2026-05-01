Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,279 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $632.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE LMT opened at $518.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.05 and a 200-day moving average of $553.04. The company has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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