Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $17.54 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,381 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 14.3% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 28.8% in the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,550 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Accenture by 17.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Accenture by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 282,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Accenture by 180.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 404,680 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 260,357 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $178.96 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $173.65 and a 52-week high of $325.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $196.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Accenture's payout ratio is 53.40%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock worth $2,327,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Accenture Invests in Netomi

Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Accenture is a Top‑Ranked Growth Stock

Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Earnings Preview

Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Accenture Rises As Market Takes a Dip

Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Negative Sentiment: CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo/market note highlights a roughly 38% one‑year share price fall, reinforcing the narrative that Accenture’s stock faces valuation pressure and heightened investor caution which can depress buying interest until catalysts emerge. Is It Time To Reconsider Accenture?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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