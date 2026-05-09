Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $686,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,382 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,444 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.23.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.87 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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