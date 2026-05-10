Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 24,367 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Ingredion were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company's stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,002,983.22. This represents a 40.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,686 shares of company stock worth $5,784,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $107.43 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Ingredion's payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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