Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 29,241 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,128 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 29,241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,535 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,625 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 97,308 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,785 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here